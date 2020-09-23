DONATE
Iranian students win medals in Asian math Olympiad

Six students from Hormuzgan province have received one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals in the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad (SASMO 2020), provincial Education Department official Mohammad Qavidel said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that Amir-Ali Qanbari, a 5th-grader, won the gold medal.

Ali Saleh Esmaeelzadeh, a 5th-grader; Ardesheer Za’feranchi, a 6th-grader; and Atrisa Sasat-Musavian, a seventh-grader have won silver medals, he said.

He added that Mobin Qaroun, a 7th-grader, and Anisa Kavian, an 8th-grader received bronze medals.

The event was held online on July 20-31.

Qavidel said that those who have won gold and silver medals are allowed to compete in International Junior Math Olympiad 2020 that is to be held on December 5. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the competitions will be held online.

Singapore, the host, arranged participation of all the medalists in Singapore Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC).

>