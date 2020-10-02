An Interview with the Incredible Dariush Eghbali

There are very few people who can be recognized within seconds of hearing their name or voice. In the Iranian community, that name and voice is Dariush. Within seconds of hearing one of his songs, you are transported to another world. A world where there is deep love, compassion and a sense of community. A world where we strive for peace, freedom and justice for all. A world where someone cares what happens to you.

At the age of twenty, Dariush became popular with his legendary song “Do not tell me you love me.” As an artist, Dariush has produced over 230 songs in over 30 albums and acted in two films. He is a dynamic performer, composer and actor. As a humanitarian and social activist, he has stood up for those who did not have a voice, and at times put himself at great risk, costing his own freedom for standing up for what’s right.

Dariush has performed around the world to sold-out concert halls including Wembley in London, Carnegie Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Kondertoes in Stockholm, Greek and Microsoft theaters, Universal amphitheater in Los Angeles, and Palais de Congres in Paris. I am excited to share my conversation with this incredible artist, humanitarian and ambassador of peace, love and harmony.

Irandokht: Thank you for the honor of this interview. Given you have always juggled your artistic and humanitarian goals, how has this pandemic affected your life?

Dariush: They always say today’s obstacles can become the gateways that lead to new beginnings. I am saddened to see so many lose their life to Covid-19. It hurts my heart to see what all those in the front line are going through worldwide. I believe that the best way to get through these difficult times is by reaching out to those who are hurting and are most vulnerable and lend them a helping hand in any way, shape or form. Empowering people with the knowledge to fight social maladies is one of the pillars upon which Ayeneh Foundation was built on.

Irandokht: I love that. With the elections coming up, I’ve been trying to get Iranian friends to vote. Why do you think so many Iranians shy away from getting to know their politicians or even voting? What is your advice to them?

Dariush: This year was the 100th anniversary of the 19 amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting American women the right to vote. So many have fought so hard for so many years to be allowed to vote, yet many take this right for granted. I think we make future decisions based on past experiences but at the end of the day, we should not let anyone make a decision on our behalf and by choosing not to vote we are doing just that. So many, all around the world, have given their lives to obtain this very special human right and sadly so many are quite unaware of their rights.

Irandokht: I could not agree with you more. Could you tell us a little about your Ayeneh Foundation?

Dariush: My goal has been to unite our communities and the international nonprofit organizations in healing the agonizing and painful wounds of our society, nurture our lost humanity, and seek a healthy society for all. Our goal in Ayeneh, as an educational nonprofit and worldwide media, is to address these issues through education, awareness and prevention , and to invite nonprofits, the media and every member of every community to create a health triangle whereby the collaboration of our abilities can mend our common wounds.

Irandokht: Amazing. I understand you and contemporary artist Ali Sabet have come together on a collaboration for the Ayeneh Foundation in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement. Would you tell us a little about this?

Dariush: Ali is an incredibly talented artist and his team had reached out to mine on a possible collaboration. We chose to work together on a project for the Ayeneh Foundation – marking the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement. We teamed up with the ladies at the Konj Art Lounge to auction a special gift package that includes a one-of-a-kind framed signed copy of my album entitled “Silent Miracle” and a painting Ali did just for this event signed by both of us.

Irandokht: Wow. What an incredible gift in support of such a worthy cause. You will make one collector very, very happy. I understand that those who can’t participate in the auction can make a $25 donation at Ayeneh Foundation between Oct. 5-12th and receive a postcard print of the same painting signed by you both to frame. Is this correct?

Dariush: Yes. We have to remember that although women have succeeded in obtaining the right to vote – 1 in 3 women and girls experience violence in their lifetime. Let’s celebrate the progress without forgetting that we have a long way to go.

Irandokht: So true. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for your continued contributions in helping make this world a better place. Your life and work has definitely inspired me, and I’m sure millions of others. I have a feeling you and Ayeneh Foundation are just getting started.

