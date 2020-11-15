DONATE
Iran pounds rebels in northwestern border area – state media

Iranian forces launched an artillery barrage on armed rebels in a northwestern border area on Saturday, a day after three Iranian border guards were killed in the remote region where the borders of Iran, Iraq and Turkey meet, Reuters reported the Iranian state media saying.

The Revolutionary Guards said its ground forces targeted positions of “counter-revolutionary terrorist groups on the other side of the northwestern borders of our country”, inflicting heavy losses and casualties, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Clashes with Iranian Kurdish militant groups are common in the area and Iran occasionally shells northern Iraq, where it says rebel fighters take shelter.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

