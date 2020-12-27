DONATE
News,

Iran extends curfew to 330 cities to sustain coronavirus decline

by 1 day agono comment
20200923_2_44492084_58352539

Iran has extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities in an effort to sustain a recent fall in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday, as reported by Reuters.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV that a curfew running from 9 pm to 4 am, already in place in 108 so-called “orange” or medium-risk cities, will be extended to lower-risk “yellow” cities.

Iranian Singles

The curfew, during which there is a ban on the use of private cars to reduce the level of contacts between people, resulted in nearly 100,000 fines on one night in the past week.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 134 people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest since September 13, taking total deaths to 54,574 in the Middle East’s worst-affected country.

There were 5,760 new cases reported, the lowest since October 22, bringing the total to 1,194,964.

Iran’s Central Bank head said on Thursday it had received approval from US authorities to transfer money to a Swiss bank to buy coronavirus vaccines from COVAX, a multi-agency group dedicated to assuring fair access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

It did not say which vaccines it was buying.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani, in televised remarks, reiterated Iran’s complaint that US sanctions had made it difficult to make payments for vaccines. “We arranged money from a bank to buy vaccines from COVAX but they said you need (US) approval,” Rouhani said.

Food and medicine are exempt from sanctions that Washington reimposed on Tehran after President Donald Trump walked away from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. But the US measures have deterred some foreign banks from processing financial transactions for Iran deals.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,5001,824

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Harry1724 avatarHarry Haller@Harry1724·
6h 1343557848165281793

Do you see anything wrong here? Is this rational ... or even sane? When talking about cutting funding education or healthcare, why doesn't any of "our representatives" bring up this $727 billion? $40 billion higher than military spending of the next seven countries combined!

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Do you see anything wrong
Reply on Twitter 1343557848165281793Retweet on Twitter 13435578481652817937Like on Twitter 134355784816528179317Twitter 1343557848165281793
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Antiwarcom avatarAntiwar.com@Antiwarcom·
19h 1343359614104944640

150 House Democrats Support Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Support for JCPOA in the House is a good sign for the deal's future
#Iran #IranDeal #JCPOA
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/12/27/150-house-democrats-support-return-to-iran-nuclear-deal/

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: 150 House Democrats Support Return
Reply on Twitter 1343359614104944640Retweet on Twitter 134335961410494464011Like on Twitter 134335961410494464016Twitter 1343359614104944640
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Khaaasteh avatarReza Khaasteh@Khaaasteh·
27 Dec 1343272408971685888

Rescue operation is over, and the final death toll increased to 12:
All of them lost their lives in one single day in Kolakchal, Darabad, and Ahar heights in northern Tehran.
One of the most tragic days for mountain climbing in Iran's history

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Rescue operation is over, andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Rescue operation is over, and
Reply on Twitter 1343272408971685888Retweet on Twitter 13432724089716858881Like on Twitter 13432724089716858883Twitter 1343272408971685888
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
BlackIranians avatarCollective for Black Iranians@BlackIranians·
27 Dec 1343236296848773121

The Voices from Home _ Us Edition is back with Nader, an Iranian-Jamaican who was born and raised in Los Angeles with his mom and grandparents. We know you’ll love to hear more about his experience with the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Voices from Home _
Reply on Twitter 1343236296848773121Retweet on Twitter 134323629684877312148Like on Twitter 1343236296848773121165Twitter 1343236296848773121
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SinaToossi avatarSina Toossi@SinaToossi·
27 Dec 1343229972404695041

Fmr CIA director John Brennan condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist #Fakhrizadeh as “state-sponsored terrorism.”

Notably, @nytimes staff writer @ronenbergman applauded the killing.

How can someone w such a bias byline the Times’ “journalistic” articles on this topic?

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Fmr CIA director John BrennanTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Fmr CIA director John BrennanTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Fmr CIA director John Brennan
Reply on Twitter 1343229972404695041Retweet on Twitter 134322997240469504118Like on Twitter 134322997240469504166Twitter 1343229972404695041
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
GarethPorter avatarGareth Porter@GarethPorter·
26 Dec 1342975643894636544

This essay reviews the evidence that #Israel always intended to annex the West Bank, and that it claimed the absolute right to do so without regard for the rights of those who were there before Israel. Zionism was and is an ideology of oppression.

Annexation was always on Israel's agenda

Benjamin Netanyahu is following a decades-old blueprint.

bit.ly

Reply on Twitter 1342975643894636544Retweet on Twitter 1342975643894636544237Like on Twitter 1342975643894636544387Twitter 1342975643894636544
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>