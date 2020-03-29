Zarif warns US to stop aiding war crimes

“The US has gone from sabotage & assassinations to waging an economic war & #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians—to #MedicalTerror amidst #covid19iran,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding: “This even exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield.”

“STOP aiding WAR CRIMES,” he warned the US.

“STOP obeying IMMORAL & ILLEGAL US sanctions,” Iranian top diplomat noted.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi in a message said that those who call for boosting sanctions and maximum pressure in the crisis-stricken world should be responsible for the death of thousands of innocent people.

Meanwhile, a diverse group of US academics, researchers and NGO leaders have signed an open letter addressed to the leaders of the P4+1 countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia) and the US lawmakers, calling on them to lift sanctions on Iran impeding Iranian campaign against coronavirus.

Today, Iran, like other world countries, is fighting against the coronavirus; meanwhile, Iran is under the sanctions and cannot receive medical equipment.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived in Iran while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.