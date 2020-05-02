DONATE
90-year-old lady defeats COVID-19 in Iran

A 90-year-old woman from western Iran has defeated coronavirus (COVID-19) after three weeks of resistance to the deadly virus, doctors said on Sunday.

The senior citizen who lives in Iran’s Ilam Province was discharged from Mostafa Khomeini hospital.

Earlier, a 106-year-old patient from Qom, a 98-year-old lady from Mashad, a 97-year-old woman from Qom, an 89-year-old woman from Dezful as well as an 85-year-old woman from north of Iran have overcome the disease.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

>